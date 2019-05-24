Thomas "Tommy" Ray Greenlee, 71, of Lake Charles, entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in his home surrounded by family and friends.

Preceding Tommy in death were his parents, Thomas and Hula Mae Greenlee; sister, Peggy Wright; and grandson, Jace Bennett.

He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Debra Sonnier Greenlee; sons Tommy Greenlee and his wife Michelle, Jeremy Greenlee and his wife Jessica, and Scott Greenlee and his wife Kelly; daughters, Christie Bennett and her husband Butch and Jennifer Brocato and her husband Jay; fourteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; five sisters; one brother and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Rush Funeral Home in Oakdale, La. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until time of service. A rosary is to be recited at 11 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oakdale, La.

Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Cemetery in Elizabeth, La., under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.