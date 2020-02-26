|
|
Thomas Walter Sanders was born on May 27, 1935, to C.V. and Clyde Lydia Allen Sanders in Anacoco, La. He passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in his home and on his terms surrounded by his loving family.
After high school, Tom attended Louisiana College graduating with a BA in History on May 27, 1958. This accomplishment was particularly meaningful as he was the first member of his family to earn a college degree. Following his college graduation, Tom and his wife, Wilma, returned to Leesville where he taught elementary school and served as an assistant principal. In the fall of 1960, they found their way to Baton Rouge where he earned his law degree from Louisiana State University in 1963. During law school, he was a member of the Moot Court Board. In 1963, Tom was admitted to the Louisiana State Bar Association and the Southwest Louisiana Bar Association where he later served as President. He held admission to the Texas Bar Association; the United States 5th Circuit Court of Appeals; the United States District Court, Western, Central, and Eastern Districts of Louisiana as well as the Eastern District of Texas. He clerked under Honorable Albert A. Tate Jr. at the Louisiana Court of Appeal, 3rd Circuit. Tom enjoyed the private practice of law and was a highly respected member of the legal community in excess of fifty years. While Tom was passionate about the practice of law, perhaps he received the most professional pleasure from investing in and mentoring young attorneys who have now gone on to distinguish themselves in the legal profession.
Some of Tom's proudest professional accomplishments were his appointments by the Supreme Court of Louisiana to the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board where he served as chairman in 1995 and his later appointment to the Committee to Study Permanent Disbarment. Tom received the distinguished award of Professionalism in Practice from the Judge Albert Tate Inn of Court in 2008. He was a member of the American Bar Association; Association of Trial Lawyers of America; Louisiana and Southwest Louisiana Association of Defense Council; and Fellow of the Louisiana Bar Foundation.
Not only was Tom committed to his profession, he also enjoyed a fulfilling civic life in the Lake Charles community by volunteering and supporting the Little League, Abraham's Tent, Salvation Army, St. Louis Catholic High School, and the McNeese Banners Series. Tom enjoyed ministering to the needs of others through Habitat for Humanity where he donated land for homes and then participated in the construction of these homes knowing he was making a significant difference in the lives of others. Tom was a Master Mason in excess of fifty years achieving his 32nd degree, Scottish Rite and a Habibi Temple Shriner and Jester. He humbly served as a member of the Board of Governors at the in Galveston, Texas. Additionally, he was a member of the Board of Directors of First National Bank, Bank One, and also served on the Louisiana State Mineral Board.
When time permitted, Tom enjoyed the outdoors, his home at Big Lake, and the Sloan Hunting Club in the hill country of Texas. Additionally, great memories were made and fond times were spent traveling abroad with his brother, Bo.
For 45 years, Tom enjoyed fellowship and worship at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and spearheaded the remodeling and construction of the church as it is today. Tom spent countless professional hours assisting in the establishment of the columbarium where he will be laid to rest.
He is survived by his loving and committed wife of 63 years, Wilma Conerly Sanders; children, Dana Sanders Queenan (Kevin), Thomas Walter Sanders Jr. (Anita), and Maret Sanders Watson (Steve); grandchildren, Anndi Queenan Risinger (Cole), Kevin Queenan Jr., Corinne Queenan Alley (Travis), Madelynn Sloan Sanders, Zack Watson, Conner Watson, and Jon-Sanders Watson; great-grandchildren, Holt and Hayes Risinger; siblings, Cora Bechtel, Dr. Charles Van Sanders "Bo," and Judy Boycher; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Virginia Ann Sanders.
Tom's visitation and funeral will be at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home and officiated by the Rev. D. Seth Donald. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. A private inurnment will take place immediately after the funeral. A reception will be held in Tom's honor in the Parish Hall following the service.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks for Tom's loving and compassionate care ministered by the nurses and aids of Heart of Hospice as well as Barbara, Jo, and Kim of Home Instead. We also would like to extend special love and sincere appreciation to our dear friend, Phyllis Loftin, who has been a constant and abiding presence in our family for many years but especially these last few days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The or St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.
Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2020