Because I love you, Thressa, I invite you to find refuge in the shadow of My wings, and to drink from the river of My delights!
Thressa Graham Coney was born on Aug. 3, 1933, in Dodson, La., to Rosie and Daniel Graham.
A resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Thressa dedicated her life to the love of educating children. Teaching was her passion and she taught for over 30 years in Calcasieu Parish. She was a former teacher at St. John Elementary, John F. Kennedy and S.J. Welsh Middle School. She was a proud graduate of Grambling State University where she received her Bachelor's Degree. She received her Master's Degree from McNeese State University.
Thressa was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. After retirement she worked at Sacred Heart Catholic School. Thressa dedicated her excellence of education to everyone she taught and touched.
She leaves to cherish her memory and love her son, Roderick Edward Coney; daughter, Sharon Coney Trahan Duplechain; granddaughters, Shari Devon Trahan and Gabrielle Angelle Duplechain.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and her former husband, George Coney.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation Saturday 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at Stevens' Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2020