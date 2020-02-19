|
Funeral service for Thurman Lee Morgan, 92, will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Crowley, La. He died peacefully with family present on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 3:24 p.m. at Southwest Louisiana War Veteran's Home in Jennings, La.
The Rev. Peter Gaughan, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate for the service. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday from 11 a.m. to service time at First United Methodist Church, 321 East 3rd St., Crowley. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, La.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife of 70 years, Audrey Murrell Morgan of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Sandra Stewart of Baton Rouge, Jan (Tom) Wright of Baton Rouge; four sons, Alan Morgan of Baton Rouge, Mark (Cathy) Morgan of Moss Bluff, Dale Morgan of Alexandria, and Michael Morgan of Baton Rouge; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shelby Fortenberry of Shreveport, Charlotte (Boyce) Hollingsworth of Sulphur; one brother, Hoyt "Bubba" Morgan of Buna, Texas.
The Morgan family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home of Jennings, the American Legion Hospital of Jennings Intensive Care Unit, and LAMM Hospice for their excellent care and support.
Donations may be made in Thurman's memory to the SWLA War Veteran's Home in Jennings, La.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in American Press on Feb. 19, 2020