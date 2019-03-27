Tia Dian Seeley, born Dec. 13, 1966, the daughter of Tommy and Betts Seeley, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at the age of 52. She passed peacefully with family and friends at her bedside.

Born and raised in Sundance, Wy., she learned the value of hard work from watching and helping her dad on their cattle ranch. She was blessed with the grit and virtue of her mother. She attended Casper College in Casper, Wy. She moved to Lake Charles in 1990 where she had a successful career at the American Press in ad sales before moving to Cox Cable, later Suddenlink, where she worked her way up to Local Sales Manager over Lake Charles and Alexandria. She was a multi-year winner of the President's Club with Suddenlink for outstanding sales and as manager for going above and beyond office goals. She was active in the Lake Charles Ad Federation for many years, serving as their president from 1997-2000.

One of her passions was traveling. Her favorite place was Alaska having been there three times. Cruising up the Alaska coast and throughout the Caribbean was a favorite. Another pastime of hers was cooking and sharing. She would cook extra so she could share with her neighbors. If you knew one thing about Tia, it was she loved her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Seeley; and her mother, Betts.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Tim Feist of Lake Charles; her brother, Todd Seeley and his wife Robin of Sundance, Wy.; along with five nephews and three nieces.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, with services at 4 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to , LaPaws.org or to the .