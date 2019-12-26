|
|
LAKE CHARLES - Tiffany Guillory-LeDay, 38, died at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in the local hospital.
She was a native of Lake Charles and she had lived in Lake Charles for 38 years. She was an R.N. with BSN. She worked at St. Patrick Hospital for five years and Home Health Care for 2 years.
Survivors include her parents, Peter K. (Annie) Guillory of Lake Charles; one sister, Adrianna K. (Donald) Guillory of Lake Charles; three nieces, A'nya Guillory, Kamryn Guillory, and Daelynn Guillory; grandmother, Essie J. Thomas; Godparents, Paul Guillory of Lake Charles and Rose Thomas of Spring, Texas; and a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives, and friends.
Tiffany was predeceased by her grandparents, George and Aline Guillory.
Her visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Combre Funeral Home. Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. in St. Henry Catholic Church, the Rev. Matthew Cormier will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Cemetery in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019