Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Resources
More Obituaries for Tiffany LeDay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tiffany (Guillory) LeDay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tiffany (Guillory) LeDay Obituary
LAKE CHARLES - Tiffany Guillory-LeDay, 38, died at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in the local hospital.
She was a native of Lake Charles and she had lived in Lake Charles for 38 years. She was an R.N. with BSN. She worked at St. Patrick Hospital for five years and Home Health Care for 2 years.
Survivors include her parents, Peter K. (Annie) Guillory of Lake Charles; one sister, Adrianna K. (Donald) Guillory of Lake Charles; three nieces, A'nya Guillory, Kamryn Guillory, and Daelynn Guillory; grandmother, Essie J. Thomas; Godparents, Paul Guillory of Lake Charles and Rose Thomas of Spring, Texas; and a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives, and friends.
Tiffany was predeceased by her grandparents, George and Aline Guillory.
Her visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Combre Funeral Home. Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. in St. Henry Catholic Church, the Rev. Matthew Cormier will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Cemetery in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tiffany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -