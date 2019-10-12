|
|
Timmy "Tim" Barton Crochet, 74, of Sulphur, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019, in a local hospital. He enjoyed playing music, motorcycles and cars.
Tim is survived by his three children, Clinny Crochet II and wife Cathy, John Ray Crochet and wife Betty Jo and Troy Edward Crochet; three grandchildren, Megan, Dustin and Kourtney; three siblings, Jean Constance, Ella Crochet and Sammy Crochet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinny and Isabell Crochet; daughter, Yvonne Crochet Garcia; and grandson, Korey Garcia.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home beginning at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with cremation to follow. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 12, 2019