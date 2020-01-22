|
|
After his morning hunt on Jan. 19, 2020, Timothy Allen Conner passed away at his home. He was born on Dec. 5, 1954, to Gervis and Leola Conner in Creole, La.
After graduating from Lake Arthur High School, he went on to study at McNeese State University while playing football.
Left with a lifetime of memories to cherish forever are his wife of 44 years, Cynthia Sonnier Conner. Timmy was determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his son, Brandon and wife Lauren and Courtney and her spouse Shane and always supported them throughout his life. But most of all, the new loves of his life were his grandchildren Ethan Choi and Hannah Suratt. Timmy's sisters were Janice Broussard and husband Shane and Jackie Huse.
His love for the outdoors included fishing, hunting and working cattle in the marshes of Creole with his children, grandson, nephews and friends. He always loved to share stories of all his hunts and trips. Timmy truly loved giving back to the community of Creole through his dedication to the Cameron Livestock Show Board and coaching football and baseball.
Timmy joins his parents, Gervis and Leola; his brother, Douaine; and godchild, Channing, in Heaven.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. the following day until time of service which will begin at 10 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Officiating service is Jody Barrileaux.
Published in American Press on Jan. 22, 2020