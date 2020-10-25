Timothy Ancelet, 59, of Sulphur, LA. passed away on Oct. 18, 2020.

Timothy was born on May 30, 1961 in Lake Charles, La. to Ida and Agnes Ancelet.

He enjoyed fishing, keeping his house and vehicles well taken care of and in good order. Timothy also enjoyed being around his friends and family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his four siblings, Mark Ancelet, Danny Ancelet, Francis Simon, and Jean Guillory; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Larry Ancelet, James Ancelet, and Tim Ancelet.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will begin from 12 p.m. until time of services. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

