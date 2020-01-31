|
Timothy James Amos was born July 13, 1965, in Baton Rouge, La., and gained entry into heaven on Jan. 29, 2020.
Mr. Amos loved music and often played his guitar. He was a good cook and enjoyed caring for his aquarium. Timothy was an avid reader and enjoyed many different genres and authors. He graduated from LaGrange High School where played football. Timothy went on to earn certifications in wastewater treatment.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Franklin and Mae Moody Amos; his brother, David Allen, Robert Francis; and sister, Tony Anita Amos; his nephew, Matthew Steven Amos (Sr.).
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Patrick Steven Amos; and sister-in-law, Renee E. Amos.
While Timothy's death seems sudden, we rest in the knowledge that God orders our steps and there is a time for all things. We have the assurance that he was received into the waiting arms of our Lord and Savior.
A memory of Timothy will be shared at Glad Tidings Church on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. The family invites you to join them and share their faith and worship at 10:30 a.m.
Private interment will be held at Consolata Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Jan. 31, 2020