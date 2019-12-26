|
Timothy Keith "Tim" Eagleson, 65, of Youngsville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in a Lafayette hospital.
Mr. Eagleson was born on Dec. 9, 1954, in Lake Charles where he was raised and was a graduate of St. Louis Catholic High School. He furthered his education attending LSU. Mr. Eagleson began his career at a young age working for his father at Eagleson's Engine Service as a mechanic. Mr. Eagleson was a hard worker and always wanted to be the best at what he did. His career led him to Mississippi and Baton Rouge for almost 20 years and recently settling to Youngsville. Mr. Eagleson was currently working his dream job as Manager of Facilities Construction for Herc Rentals for 15 years until his death.
He grew up very involved in St. Margaret Catholic Church parish where he was a third degree and forth degree Knight and was the youngest to be initiated into Monsignor Kramer's Knights of Columbus at the young age of 18. Mr. Eagleson was currently a devoted member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Youngsville.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, René Bell Eagleson of Youngsville; son, Von Phillip Eagleson of Baton Rouge; daughter, Briana Brooke Courts (Paul) of Youngsville; one grandson, Hunter Baker of Spring, Texas; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Laura Eagleson of Arkansas; and a nephew, Christopher Eagleson of Moss Bluff. Also his two loving dogs, Sara and Prince.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Debbie and Curtis Eagleson; and a brother, R.H. Eagleson.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Monsignor Harry Greig will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:30 a.m.
Donations can be made to the , in lieu of flowers.
Published in American Press on Dec. 26, 2019