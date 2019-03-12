Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
337-824-1862
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Kratzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy "Moe" Kratzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy "Moe" Kratzer Obituary
Funeral service for Mr. Timothy "Moe" Kratzer, 58, of Lake Charles, will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Rev. Susil Fernando officiating. Burial in Andrus Cove Cemetery will follow under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation for Mr. Kratzer will begin on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. with a Cursillo Rosary service at 7 p.m. It will resume Wednesday morning at 8 and continue until 9:30 a.m.
Mr. Kratzer was a very caring and compassionate person who enjoyed taking care of others. He loved drinking coffee, playing cards, laughing and spending time with his family and friends. He spent most of his life between Jennings and Lake Charles and was a graduate of Jennings High School in 1978. He worked as a cook in restaurants doing what he loved best. He was known as the best family Cajun cook.
He is survived by his partner, Tommy LaRocca; his father, James Kratzer Jr. of Jennings; a sister, Sue and husband Coleman Moore of Carencro; and three brothers, James "Jimbo" and wife Celena Kratzer of Roanoke, Glenn "Goonie" Kratzer of Lake Charles, and Gerald "Pal" Kratzer of Jennings.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shelba Jean Broussard; and his grandmother, Emma Broussard.
Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now