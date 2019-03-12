Funeral service for Mr. Timothy "Moe" Kratzer, 58, of Lake Charles, will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Rev. Susil Fernando officiating. Burial in Andrus Cove Cemetery will follow under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation for Mr. Kratzer will begin on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. with a Cursillo Rosary service at 7 p.m. It will resume Wednesday morning at 8 and continue until 9:30 a.m.

Mr. Kratzer was a very caring and compassionate person who enjoyed taking care of others. He loved drinking coffee, playing cards, laughing and spending time with his family and friends. He spent most of his life between Jennings and Lake Charles and was a graduate of Jennings High School in 1978. He worked as a cook in restaurants doing what he loved best. He was known as the best family Cajun cook.

He is survived by his partner, Tommy LaRocca; his father, James Kratzer Jr. of Jennings; a sister, Sue and husband Coleman Moore of Carencro; and three brothers, James "Jimbo" and wife Celena Kratzer of Roanoke, Glenn "Goonie" Kratzer of Lake Charles, and Gerald "Pal" Kratzer of Jennings.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shelba Jean Broussard; and his grandmother, Emma Broussard. Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019