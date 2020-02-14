|
Timothy Lee Domingue, 45, died at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in a local hospital.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur, and a graduate of Sulphur High School. Tim was a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #8978 in Sulphur. He enjoyed watching LSU football, cooking, especially gumbo, listening to classic country music with his kids, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Elizabeth Domingue of Sulphur; his children, Gavin, Zachary, Katelyn, Matilyn, Owen, Brooklyn, Caralyn and Ryker Domingue; his siblings, Jessie Perrodin of Sulphur, Bridgett Domingue of Carlyss, and Krystal LeBlanc and husband Tony of Carlyss, and their daughters, Amber and Amberlee; his father and mother-in-law, Darrell and Jackie LeBlanc of Sulphur; his aunt, Carol Jones of Sulphur; his five "nosy" sisters-in-law and their spouses; and 14 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Mary Domingue; his daughter, Clare Domingue; a sister, Cynthia Domingue; and brother-in-laws, Matthew LeBlanc and Lee Candler.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church. The Rev. Andrews Kollannoor, M.S. and Deacon Cody Miller will officiate. Pallbearers will be Gavin Domingue, Zachary Domingue, Tony LeBlanc, Johnnie Cotton, Eric Robinson, Stan Reeder and Eric Reeder. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 14, 2020