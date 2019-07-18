Sometimes language does not possess the words to describe a person. Timothy Scot Neidigh was one such man. He didn't have friends, instead, he had life-long, deep relationships. He touched not only the people he met. He touched their souls, their hearts, their entire lives.

Born on July 22, 1969, in Ephrata, Pa., Tim, as he used to say about himself, was a "straight C-D student in High School," although every report card said he "could be a straight A student if he applied himself." It might have not happened in high school, but he did apply himself, so much so that he became an A+ human being.

Today, at noon on July 16, 2019, after a difficult battle with cancer, Tim left our world and the world lost a loving, principled, honorable man who knew how to love and live.

Tim was a Black Belt in karate; he was a mortar man in the Army; he once jumped rope 1,000 times in his basement, without stopping, just to see if he could; he loved to hunt, he was a nurse, a Family Nurse Practitioner, and started a business that took heart and love-Health Smart House calls, a business and career he adored, and that will now continue on as his legacy.

In his much too short life, he was a husband, a son, a brother, an uncle, and most of all an adoring father to his daughter Molly-he said she was the "best part" of him and "the greatest thing he had ever done in his life."

Tim loved to laugh and his friends described him as jovial and boisterous. His memory, his stories, his life, his successful business will continue to live on in the hearts of others. His friends admired his principles and his loyalty, yet his courage, especially in the last days, was remarkable. Yet that is not surprising. A close friend once said Tim was the first man who was not a family member who said, "I love you, bro," and he meant it. He made his friend realize it was OK and not "unmanly" to say I love you to another man. Tim was the man who opened his heart to all and shared every piece of himself with others. He gave every ounce of himself to help others-through his career, his friendships, his laughter and his eternal love of mankind.

He was spiritual but private about his relationship with God. He attended an ACTS Retreat several years ago that he always described as "life changing." He used to say, "Better to be in the woods thinking about God than to be in a church thinking about the woods."

Ralph Waldo Emerson is quoted as stating, "It is not the length of life but the depth of life." While we lost Tim much too soon, his depth of life, his instinctive nature to love everyone and to give of himself was deeper, more genuine and authentic than the lives of others who could live lifetimes over. In that respect, Tim did live a long life and will continue to live in the hundreds, perhaps thousands of hearts he impressed with the mark of his love.

Tim is survived by his daughter, Molly Neidigh; his mother, Avis Gingrich; his father, Terry Neidigh; his brother, Ronald Neidigh (wife Jenny); his sister, Elena Neidigh; his nieces, Brittany Neidigh and Avery Santoro; his nephews, Austin Neidigh and Jonathon Steff; his wife, Brandie Neidigh; and his stepson, Jacob Young.

His funeral will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Rocky Istre will officiate. A graveside service will immediately follow at Prien Memorial Park on Country Club Road. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, please donate to the Harbor Foundation.