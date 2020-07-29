Tina Rosita Wilkinson, 62, of Lacassine, was welcomed into Heaven on Monday, July 27, 2020.

She was one of six children, born on Aug. 13, 1957, to Floyd Gary and Dorothy Sherman in Abbeville, La.

Tina was married to Kevin Wilkinson for 37 years before his passing in 2017, to which they built a beautiful family she was proud of. Her five children loved and adored their free spirited mother. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life such as taking motorcycle rides with her husband, playing in her rose garden,, but most of all she loved cooking and spending Sunday's with her children and grandchildren. Her infectious smile, shine, and open heart will forever be etched in her family's heart.

Tina had a giving and gracious heart. She never met a stranger and could light up any room with her warmth. This is what her friends and family will always remember and cherish. Pass the love on.

She was welcomed into heaven by her loving husband, Kevin "Red" Wilkinson; and her son, Joshua Wilkinson; her parents; a brother, Ronald Conrad Gary; and a sister, Dorothy Mae Perry.

Those left to cherish her memory; her children, Jessica (Joe) Hayes, Kevin Wilkinson II, Rebecca Wilkinson, Rachel (Jonathon) Breda; her grandchildren, Ellie, Jameson, Aydon, Ian, Peyton, Ethan, Colton, Cohen, Myles, Bodhi and Anna; three sisters; Renell Gary, Tammy Simon and Jennifer (Tommy) Nance.

The family will welcome friends at Hixson of Welsh on Thursday, July 30, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will begin at 11:30. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lacassine, La., beginning at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest in St. John Cemetery.

