Toby Montgomery
1933 - 2020
Toby Montgomery, 87, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Mont Belvieu Rehabiliation and Healthcare Center in Mont Belvieu, Texas. He was born to his late parents, George and Lola Mae Montgomery on May 10, 1933 in Kilgore, Texas. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his two sons, Allan Montgomery and wife Susan of Lake Charles, George David Montgomery and wife Beth of Baytown, Texas; one daughter, Jane Ann Finley and husband Jake of Bastrop, Texas; seven grandchildren; along with three great grandchildren.
Toby is preceded in death by his wife, Pat Montgomery; brother, Thomas; and sister Laverne.
A Graveside Service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Published in American Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
J. E. Hixson & Sons
DEC
7
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Highland Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. E. Hixson & Sons
3001 Ryan Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601
3374392446
