Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Todd Alan "Todd Stone" Willis


1966 - 2019
Todd Alan "Todd Stone" Willis Obituary
Todd "Todd Stone" Alan Willis, 53, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Aug. 30, 1966, to W.J Willis and Jan Willis in Sulphur, La. Todd was their only child. Todd chose his career of music at the early age of 2 ½ with his new drums. His talents grew all through school and continued throughout his life. Playing music with different bands and making lifelong friendships. Todd's career spanned decades in radio working for iconic local SW Louisiana radio stations, Q101 in Sulphur, KBIG 99 owned by Apex Broadcasting. Many woke up hearing Todd Stone, Mike Brignac and legendary, Dale Mann on the morning show at Gator 99.5. Todd also worked with Sulphur Police Department where he again made many friends.
Todd was a loving and caring son for his parents. His faith in the promises of the Bible about the resurrection of all those in the memorial tombs to a Paradise earth gives comfort to all who loved him (John 5: 28,29)
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 4 p.m. with Bro. Tony Pooser officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home until time of the service.
Published in American Press on Oct. 11, 2019
