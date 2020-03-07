Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Tom Stockman
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
North Venue
Lake Charles, LA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
North Venue
Lake Charles, LA
Tom Stockman


1938 - 2020
Tom Stockman Obituary
Tom Stockman, 81, was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 07, 2020 following a brief illness. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, North Venue in Lake Charles under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Reverend Rick Ellis will officiate. Entombment will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Monday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation Tuesday will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2020
