|
|
Tom Stockman, 81, was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 07, 2020 following a brief illness. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, North Venue in Lake Charles under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Reverend Rick Ellis will officiate. Entombment will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Monday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation Tuesday will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2020