Tomica Monique Nash-Brown, 41, departed this life on July 24, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1978, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Sheila Jackson-Schexnayder and the late Lionel Fobbs.
Tomica was a native of Iowa, La., and a resident of Lake Charles. Tomica was a 1997 graduate of Iowa High School. She was a lifelong member of Refuge Temple Ministries. Tomica worked various jobs but was currently employed by Lowe's of Lake Charles for several years. Tomica loved her family very dearly. She was known for her contagious laugh and outgoing personality.
Tomica leaves precious memories with her husband, Odin T'Challa Brown Sr.; her beautiful children, Kyleigh and Kaylon Brown of Lake Charles. She leaves the children she gained by love and marriage, Tahjae Brown of Jennings, and Odin Brown Jr. of Lake Charles; her siblings, Lawrence Nash (Jeanie) of Iowa, Charles Nash (Lisa) of Vancouver, Wash., Tiffany Reeder (Jermaine) of Denton, Texas, Dawanna Fobbs of Dallas, Texas, Myrna Johnson and Ollie Rogers of Houston, Texas. Tomica also leaves her stepfather, Tommie Schexnayder (Carol) of Beaumont, Texas; godchildren; godparents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Calvin Brown and Carol Pete.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, Stevens' Funeral Home. Visitation 8 a.m. Due to the restictions of COVID 19 funeral attendance is limited to the immediate family. Everyone must wear masks. Funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/lcLouisiana/