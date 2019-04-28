Tommy Lou Thomas Collins passed away April 24, 2019. She quietly went to sleep surrounded by her family.

Tommy Lou was born in Roanoke, La., Nov. 9, 1930, to Thomas Luther Thomas and Annette Marie Dupont. She grew up in Roanoke and attended elementary school there. She attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart High School in Grand Coteau. Throughout her life, Tommy spoke fondly of Sacred Heart and its lasting influence on her life.

She attended Southwest Louisiana Institute (Lafayette), Louisiana Tech (Ruston) and graduated in McNeese State College's first graduating class in 1952.

While at Louisiana Tech, she caught the eye of Roy Collins. They were engaged in 1950 and were married in 1952. At that same time, Roy secured a position as a coach and teacher at Lake Charles High School. Tommy Lou and Roy were lifelong residents of Lake Charles with deep roots in the community through friendships, community service, public office and volunteering.

Tommy Lou was involved in a number of local organizations, such as the League of Women Voters, American Cancer Society, Republican Women, Ladies Auxiliary of the Lake Charles Country Club and the Krewe Du Club de la Contree. She was a dedicated volunteer with the local chapter of the American Cancer Society since the early 1960s. She considered it an honor when she was asked to chair the American Cancer Society's annual fundraiser, Show for Life. The event raised the most funds for a single fundraising evening. She could also be found on just about every committee, or with the other mothers for her children's school events and activities. As a volunteer with the Republican Women she served as security for the Republican National Convention in New Orleans.

Tommy Lou was a person of great energy, intelligence, beauty, talent and modesty. She enjoyed playing the piano and painting. She was an interior decorator. She had a rich green thumb. Her yard was a tropical paradise with many unusual and sometimes rare banana trees, ginger and ferns.

More than anything, she loved her family. She called Roy her best friend. She was devoted to her children, Mark, Christi, Julie and Scott.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. Collins; her parents, Tommy and Annette Thomas; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her children, Mark Collins (Atlanta), Christi Collins (Lake Charles), Julie Collins (Baton Rouge) and Scott Collins (Houston, Texas), and grandson, Branden Ardoin.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the CNAs, nurses and others at The Guardian House for the care and love of Tommy Lou during her time there. You gave her love all the time and she loved you, too.

Visitation will be at from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake Street, Lake Charles, La. A Memorial Mass will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on Elliott Road, Lake Charles. A reception will follow at Gray Plantation Golf Club House. Published in American Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary