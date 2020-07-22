Tommy Luke LaBorde, age 84, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Tommy was born Nov. 5, 1935, in Port Barre, La.

Tommy was a longtime resident of Sulphur, and retired after 33 years of service from LyondellBasell as a Shift Supervisor. He was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3015. Tommy was a past coach of youth sports, an umpire of high school and college baseball, and an avid LSU and Saints Fan! Tommy also enjoyed duck hunting, carpentry and cabinetry.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Thomas Corbin; granddaughter, Lani Morgan LaBorde; parents, Henry and Amy Nell LaBorde; and a brother, Henry Ashton LaBorde.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Rachael Lemoine LaBorde; four children, Drew LaBorde and wife Regina, Luke LaBorde, Tommie Gayle Townsley and husband Rex, and Jude LaBorde and wife Nicole; a brother, Burton James LaBorde; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, with a rosary held at 7 p.m. at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Peter Catholic Church Hall in Bordelonville, La.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Peter Catholic Church in Bordelonville, La. The Rev. Shouraiah Ramji will officiate. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery Mausoleum.

