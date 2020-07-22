1/1
Tommy Luke LaBorde
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Luke LaBorde, age 84, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Tommy was born Nov. 5, 1935, in Port Barre, La.
Tommy was a longtime resident of Sulphur, and retired after 33 years of service from LyondellBasell as a Shift Supervisor. He was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3015. Tommy was a past coach of youth sports, an umpire of high school and college baseball, and an avid LSU and Saints Fan! Tommy also enjoyed duck hunting, carpentry and cabinetry.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Thomas Corbin; granddaughter, Lani Morgan LaBorde; parents, Henry and Amy Nell LaBorde; and a brother, Henry Ashton LaBorde.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Rachael Lemoine LaBorde; four children, Drew LaBorde and wife Regina, Luke LaBorde, Tommie Gayle Townsley and husband Rex, and Jude LaBorde and wife Nicole; a brother, Burton James LaBorde; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, with a rosary held at 7 p.m. at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Peter Catholic Church Hall in Bordelonville, La.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Peter Catholic Church in Bordelonville, La. The Rev. Shouraiah Ramji will officiate. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery Mausoleum.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church Hall
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved