Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Tommy S Thompson Obituary
Tommy S. Thompson, born in Lake Charles on July 28, 1953, son of Junior Thompson and Yvonne J. Turner, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in his residence, at the age of 65.
Tommy was a graduate of Glenmora High School and attended 1 year of college while serving in the U.S. Army. He was a deputy with the Cameron Parish Sheriff Department. Tommy loved riding his Harley Davidson with his son, Cody and spoiling his grandchildren. Tommy was Paula's knight in shining armor and he will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Paula Thompson; sons, Cody Thompson (Kayla), Michael Thompson (Sue), Jerry Thompson, Patrick Clement (Brandi), David Clement; daughters, Angela Thompson, Selena Thompson, Stephanie Kingham (Bobby), Meghan Constance; brothers, Dennon Strange (Debbie), Van Thompson; sister, Melinda Dale Strange; 18 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Dale Strange; nephews, D. J. Strange Jr. and Ben Davis; mother-in-law, Annie Belle Schwark.
A Celebration of Life is Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with Pastor Hoye Folks officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2019
