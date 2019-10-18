|
On Feb. 23, 1977, Tony Joseph, 42, was born to his parents the late Elton Joseph Sr. and Janelle King. He transitioned and earned his heavenly wings on Oct. 14, 2019.
Tony was a resident in Fenton, La., for many years. On Feb. 20, 2016, he married the love of his life, to Geneva Thibodeaux Joseph.
He was baptized at an early age and later accepted salvation. He was a member at Greater St. Joseph Baptist Church, and his Pastor is Arnold Wykoff whom he loved dearly. He was a Bible School Teacher and a Minister in training. He loved going to church, spending time with family and watching TV.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife, Geneva Thibodeaux Joseph of Fenton, La.; his mother, Janelle Allison King of Lake Charles, La.; his grandfather, Wilbur Allison of Fenton, La.; two sons, Tia Isaiah and Charles Anthony Joseph of New Iberia, La.; two stepdaughters, Qyechia Thibodeaux and Allison Owens of Lake Charles, La.; sister, Chrissundra Allison of Lake Charles, La.; sisters-in-law, Vickie (Randy) Dunbar and Tersia Winston of Lake Charles, La.; one nephew, Trevor Allison of Lake Charles, La.; two great-nieces; nine grandchildren; three aunts; two uncles; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elton Joseph Sr.; his grandparents, Jenniev Joubert Allison, McKinley Joseph, Leanna Joseph; and stepfather Robert King.
Visitation will be held be on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 716 1st Ave., Fenton, LA 70640, with funeral service beginning at noon. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Oct. 18, 2019