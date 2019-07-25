Home

More Obituaries for Tony Ceaser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Lynn Ceaser


1963 - 2019
Tony Lynn Ceaser Obituary
On July 15, 2019, Tony Lynn Ceaser departed this life at the age of 55 in Lakewood, Wash. He was born on Nov. 19, 1963, to Sires and Irene Ceaser in Lake Charles, La.
After graduating from Marion High School in 1981, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Bremerton, Wash. Following his military service, he stayed in the Pacific NW and made Seattle, Wash., his home. He attended Seattle Vocational Technical School where he earned a certificate in Electrical Maintenance and also attended classes at Seattle Community College. He joined Immaculate Heart of Mary Church where he was an usher. He was an avid sports person and enjoyed biking, basketball and tennis. Each year, Tony looked forward to Seafair and especially enjoyed the blue angels and hydro races. Tony worked in IT at the Bon Marche/Macy's for 28 years. He loved his work, but retired in 2019 to battle the pancreatic cancer that eventually took his life.
He leaves to mourn his passing his parents, Sires and Irene Ceaser of Lake Charles, La.; brothers, Sires D. of Lake Charles, La., and Ray A. (Angela R.) of Lakewood, Wash.; nephews, Billy D. of Furth, Germany, and Sires III of Lake Charles, La.; niece: Rayna N. of Atlanta, Ga., and great-nieces and nephews, Felisha, Dwayne, Lisa-Marie, Latisha, Kaitlyn, Lillian and Liam; he also leaves a special friend, Dana Dixon and her son Jalen, and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Deidre R. Ceasar of Lake Charles, La.; and his furry friend, "Butch."
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 5 to 9 p.m. at King's Funeral Home and funeral service on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Father Tim Goodly, officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on July 25, 2019
