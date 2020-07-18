1/1
Tracy Renee John
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy Renee Keith John, 61, of Longville, La., died at 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Mrs. John was born Sept. 23, 1958, and was a 1976 graduate of LaGrange High School. She lived a number of years in Houston, Moss Bluff, and Elton, before moving to Longville three years ago. She loved spending time in her yard and tending to her plants as they were her "Happy Place" or her Shangri-La, as she called it. Mrs. John worked for Coushatta Casino for the past eight years and had a great love for Jesus.
Mrs. John is survived by her daughters, Martha "Marti" Armistead of Moss Bluff, and Miriam "Mimi" Armistead of Lake Charles; sister, Terri Martel and husband Paul of Sulphur; brothers, Greg Halker and wife Robin of Lake Charles and Stewart Keith and wife Sue of DeRidder; her beloved cats, Princess and Toulouse; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jonathon John; parents, Jack and Shirley Keith; brother, Richard Perry Keith; and nephew, Daniel Shane Keith.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
To follow with Tracy's giving heart, donations in her memory can be made to the charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved