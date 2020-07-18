Tracy Renee Keith John, 61, of Longville, La., died at 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Mrs. John was born Sept. 23, 1958, and was a 1976 graduate of LaGrange High School. She lived a number of years in Houston, Moss Bluff, and Elton, before moving to Longville three years ago. She loved spending time in her yard and tending to her plants as they were her "Happy Place" or her Shangri-La, as she called it. Mrs. John worked for Coushatta Casino for the past eight years and had a great love for Jesus.
Mrs. John is survived by her daughters, Martha "Marti" Armistead of Moss Bluff, and Miriam "Mimi" Armistead of Lake Charles; sister, Terri Martel and husband Paul of Sulphur; brothers, Greg Halker and wife Robin of Lake Charles and Stewart Keith and wife Sue of DeRidder; her beloved cats, Princess and Toulouse; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jonathon John; parents, Jack and Shirley Keith; brother, Richard Perry Keith; and nephew, Daniel Shane Keith.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
To follow with Tracy's giving heart, donations in her memory can be made to the charity of one's choice
.