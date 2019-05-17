Home

Services
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
337-824-1862
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Eastwood Life Center
2501 Opelousas St.
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastwood Life Center
2501 Opelousas St.
Lake Charles, LA
Traevon Marquis Anthony Obituary
Funeral service for Mr. Traevon Marquis Anthony, 24, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Eastwood Life Center in Lake Charles, La. Visitation for Mr. Anthony will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 8 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in the in the Peterson Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.
Mr. Anthony died Sunday, May 12, 2019, in his residence in Lake Charles.
Mr. Anthony was a resident of Lake Charles most of his life. He owned his own video production company. He was very smart, loving, caring and would do anything for anyone. He loved videoing, filming, and working in music ministry. He loved playing music.
He is survived by his wife Mia Rochon Gibson Anthony of Lake Charles; his mother, Lisa Coleman Charles of Lake Charles; his father and step mother, Bobby G. (Latanya) Anthony of Jennings; two sisters, Lillian Sanders of Jennings, Miracle Charles of Lake Charles; three brothers, Bobby, Tyron (Marquetta Pattum) and Caleb Anthony, all of Jennings; one nephew Elijah Sanders; one niece, A'vah Anthony and numerous aunts and uncles.
Published in American Press on May 17, 2019
