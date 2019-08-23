|
Travis "" Andrepont, 39, of DeQuincy, went to be with Jesus, his Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas. He was an avid reader and prolific writer and was a passionate student of the Bible. Bowie enjoyed building guns and working to rebuild his Jeep. He enjoyed cooking for his family, especially in the Black Iron Dutch Oven. He was extremely creative and highly intelligent. Bowie loved cheering on his LSU Tigers! His love for his wife and his children, surpassed everything else.
He is survived by the love of his life, Paiton Andrepont; one son, Riley; two daughters, Shiloh and Amelia; his mother, Lesa Russell and stepfather, J. Russell; grandparents, Walton and Dellie Baggett and Audrey Andrepont, all of DeQuincy; one brother, Brian Andrepont of Houston; two sisters, Dawn Lewis and husband David of DeRidder, and Ashley Broussard and husband Jason of Lake Charles.
Bowie was preceded in death by his father, Anthony B. Andrepont; grandparents, Donnie Baggett and Leander Andrepont.
A Celebration of Bowie's Life will be held at The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Neyland officiating. Visitation will be at The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of his Life. Burial will follow at Alston Cemetery of DeQuincy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tupelo Children's Mansion through The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy.
Service entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on Aug. 23, 2019