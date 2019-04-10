Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Victory Worship Center
Travis Edward "Bud or Honey" Boyter

Travis Edward "Bud or Honey" Boyter Obituary
Travis "Bud or Honey" Edward Boyter, 85, of Carlyss, passed away peacefully April 6, 2019, in the comfort of his home. Bud was a paratrooper in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved spending time with his family. Bud enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, painting and listening to music.
Bud is survived by his wife of 65 years, Melba Boyter; one daughter, Krissy Boyter; nine grandchildren, Kassy Fontenot, Rusty Adams, Kindy Adams, Ryan Adams, Kortney Lee, Kamryn Boyter, Rhett Hanagriff, Ricky Hanagriff and Reed Hanagriff; 14 great grandchildren; a host of extended loving family members; and one sister, Louise Wiggins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Odessa Boyter; one daughter, Kelle Boyter; and one sister, Jerry Boyter.
A memorial service for Bud will be held at Victory Worship Center on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 10, 2019
