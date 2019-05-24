Home

Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Trudy Ann Douget, 73, a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La., passed from this life on May 18, 2019, at Ochsner's Foundation Hospital due to complications with ALS.
Trudy was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Her grandchildren were the center of her world. Trudy was a devoted LSU fan and loved to read crochet in her free time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Theola Primeaux Manceaux Sr.; former husband and father of her children, Bobby Douget; sister, Loretta Manceaux; and brother, Otis Manceaux Jr.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughters, Dayna Kottmeier and husband Matt of Sachse, Texas, and Ashley Douget of Lake Charles, La.; three grandchildren, Skylar, Kade and Renner; two great-grandchildren, Ake'la and Briella; and many close friends she made along life's journey.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, from noon until time of service in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Mrs. Douget's Cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on May 24, 2019
