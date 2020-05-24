Tucker Lee Manuel went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020.
Tucker is survived by his loving parents, Samantha Kathleen Manuel and Cody Alaniz; two sisters, Aubrey Grace Ferguson, and Charlie Alexandra Wilson; Nannie (godmother), Alexandra Leigh Manuel; and grandmother, Carolin Rose "Bop Bop" Wilks. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Antonio Alaniz.
Godspeed, little man
Sweet dreams, little man
Oh my love will fly to you each night on angels wings
God speed
Sweet dreams
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on May 24, 2020.