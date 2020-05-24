Tucker Lee Manuel went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020.

Tucker is survived by his loving parents, Samantha Kathleen Manuel and Cody Alaniz; two sisters, Aubrey Grace Ferguson, and Charlie Alexandra Wilson; Nannie (godmother), Alexandra Leigh Manuel; and grandmother, Carolin Rose "Bop Bop" Wilks. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Antonio Alaniz.

Godspeed, little man

Sweet dreams, little man

Oh my love will fly to you each night on angels wings

God speed

Sweet dreams

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

