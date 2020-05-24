Tucker Lee Manuel
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tucker's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tucker Lee Manuel went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020.
Tucker is survived by his loving parents, Samantha Kathleen Manuel and Cody Alaniz; two sisters, Aubrey Grace Ferguson, and Charlie Alexandra Wilson; Nannie (godmother), Alexandra Leigh Manuel; and grandmother, Carolin Rose "Bop Bop" Wilks. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Antonio Alaniz.
Godspeed, little man
Sweet dreams, little man
Oh my love will fly to you each night on angels wings
God speed
Sweet dreams
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved