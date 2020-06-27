Ulysse Gordon Fontenot, age 85, of Lake Charles, La., passed away June 25, 2020 in a local health care facility.

Gordon was born March 4, 1935 in Ville Platte, La. He grew up in Lake Charles and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Citgo in 1994. A faithful member of Immaculate Conception Cathedral, he served as a sacristan for several years. He was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus member of St. Margaret Council 3208 and a 4th Degree member of Monsignor Cramers Assembly 320 in Lake Charles, La. Gordon was a quiet, unassuming man who loved God first and family next. He was happy anytime he was in the midst of family.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysse J. B. Fontenot and Dorothy Lafleur Fontenot, and a brother, Charles Leland Fontenot.

He is survived by his children, Charles (Andrea) Fontenot of Hathaway, La., and Annette (Stephen) Landry of Jeanerette, La.; brothers Gilbert (Ginny) Fontenot of Moss Bluff, La., and Michael (Cheri) Fontenot of Baton Rouge, La.; sister-in-law Marylyn Meadows Fontenot of Houston, Texas; seven nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Lake Charles. The Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Burial will follow the Mass in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the Cathedral from 1:30 p.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

Special thanks are expressed to the staffs at Harbor Hospice and the Guardian House in Lake Charles.

