1/1
Ursula Marie Jones
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ursula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ursula Marie Jones 71, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020.
Ursula Marie Jones was born to the Rev. Earnest Ford Sr. and the late Sis. Mary Ida Ford on Oct. 22, 1949, in Lake Charles, La. Ursula retired from the Calcasieu Parish Public Library system after 25 years of service. Ursula was a faithful member of the Hillcrest Missionary Baptist Church, where she held numerous positions. Ursula also served in various positions in: Area Wide Baptist Youth Week, SWLA Home and Foreign Mission Association, and Louisiana Baptist State Convention. Ursula was also a long time member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband Paul Jones Jr., three sons; Bernard(Priscilla) Dale Gant, Jr. of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Gregory Ernest Jones of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Clabe(Precious) Paul Jones of Lake Charles, Louisiana; her Father Rev. Earnest Ford, Sr. of Lake Charles, Louisiana; four sisters; Jereline Fontenot of Flint Michigan, Dr. Kay Varnado of Washington D.C., Debra(Floyd) Cavitt of Missouri City, Texas, and Sherrell Pierce of Waldorf, Maryland; one brother Rev. Earnest(Easter) Ford, Jr. of Flint, Michigan; 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday December 3, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at First New life Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Thursday December 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at First New Life Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First New life Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First New Life Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved