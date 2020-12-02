Ursula Marie Jones 71, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020.

Ursula Marie Jones was born to the Rev. Earnest Ford Sr. and the late Sis. Mary Ida Ford on Oct. 22, 1949, in Lake Charles, La. Ursula retired from the Calcasieu Parish Public Library system after 25 years of service. Ursula was a faithful member of the Hillcrest Missionary Baptist Church, where she held numerous positions. Ursula also served in various positions in: Area Wide Baptist Youth Week, SWLA Home and Foreign Mission Association, and Louisiana Baptist State Convention. Ursula was also a long time member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband Paul Jones Jr., three sons; Bernard(Priscilla) Dale Gant, Jr. of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Gregory Ernest Jones of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Clabe(Precious) Paul Jones of Lake Charles, Louisiana; her Father Rev. Earnest Ford, Sr. of Lake Charles, Louisiana; four sisters; Jereline Fontenot of Flint Michigan, Dr. Kay Varnado of Washington D.C., Debra(Floyd) Cavitt of Missouri City, Texas, and Sherrell Pierce of Waldorf, Maryland; one brother Rev. Earnest(Easter) Ford, Jr. of Flint, Michigan; 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday December 3, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at First New life Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Thursday December 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at First New Life Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

