Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
River Church
Merryville, LA
Vance Edward Iles Obituary
Vance Edward Iles, 42, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Vance was a graduate of DeRidder High School. He attended McNeese State College, where he played football for four years. After graduating from McNeese State University, he worked for the DeRidder City Police Department. He later opened and operated Iles Insurance agency. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of eight years, Jaci Dyess Iles of DeRidder; sons, Kaleb, Blake, Jaxson, Drew Iles,and Luke Wray all of DeRidder; daughters, Lana and Alexis Iles, both of DeRidder; parents, Ricky and Cindy Iles of DeRidder; maternal grandfather, Jasper Moore of DeRidder; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Shane and Juistine Dyess of Merryville, La.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Nick and Season Vidrine of Lake Charles, La.; grandmother-in-law, Judy Slaydon of Merryville; nephews and nieces, Karah Trahan, Ava Trahan, Sawyer Vidrine and Whitten Vidrine, all of Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo and Anne Iles, and maternal grandmother, Darlene Moore.
A Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at River Church in Merryville. Brother Jason Fortenberry will officiate the service. Burial will be in Sugartown, La., at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder.
Published in American Press on July 26, 2019
