Veda Laine (Wall) Barry
1947 - 2020
Veda Laine Wall Barry, 73, of Sulphur, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born to her late parents, Harold and Alice Wall on March 11, 1947 in Lafayette, La. She loved fishing and was a super sports fan, especially for LSU and the New Orleans Saints. Veda was a foodie and was a connoisseur of great food; pork roast was a favorite dish of Veda. Veda was very loyal to her friends, who have been her caretakers for the last four years, Terry Fee, Susan Self, and Jody Bellair. Loyalty on both sides ran very deep. Most of all, she loved animals, especially her two dogs, BooBoo and Bella.
She is survived by her sister, Dana Carmichael and husband Billy of Greensburg, La.; brother, H. Kent Wall of Nashville, Tenn.; seven nieces and nephews; 18 grand nieces and nephews; along with a great-great grand niece and nephew, respectively.
Veda is preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 48 years, Howard R. Barry; her parents; and a stepson, Michael Barry.
A Celebration of Veda's life will be held at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2 p.m., with Celebrant Jody Barrilleaux officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local animal shelters or any charity of your choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonsulphurmemorial.com.

Published in American Press on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

