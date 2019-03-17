Velma Etta Dailey, 94, of Lake Charles, passed into the arms of her Savior, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Resthaven Nursing Home. She was born to her late parents, Louis and Mattie Hoffpauir on Feb. 19, 1925, in Bell City, La. She was member of the Primetime Sams Group at the church, AARP, and loved crocheting, gardening, canning jellies, and having garage sales. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and was the Women's Missionary President for a number of years. She was involved with many other church activities as well. Velma played Basketball for Bell City High School Bruins, and loved watching professional basketball on TV; and enjoyed going to the McNeese Basketball games. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Anne Dailey of Lake Charles; daughter-in-law, Sharon Dailey of Sulphur; granddaughter, Kelly Lyn Butler and husband Wally of Sulphur; great-grandchildren, Sky Britney Loupe and husband Rafe of Baton Rouge, Katelyn Malone and husband Caleb of Sulphur, Mallory Butler of Sulphur; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Velma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Oran Dailey; one son, Carroll R. Dailey; brothers, Bert Hoffpauir, Asa Lee Hoffpauir; sisters, Nell Rose Morgan, and Ella Mae Darnsteadt Istre.

Service will be at First Church of the Nazarene in Lake Charles, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Bro. John Hoffpauir officiating. Visitation will also be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. A special thanks to the staff at Resthaven Nursing Home and Brighton Bridge Hospice for their wonderful care to Mrs. Velma.

