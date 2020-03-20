Home

Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Velma Kathryn Anderson


1926 - 2020
Velma Kathryn Anderson Obituary
Velma Kathryn Anderson, 94, of Westlake, passed into the arms of her Savior on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born to her late parents, Walter and Ella Stacy in Martinsburg, Neb., on March 10, 1926. She was very active in her church and taught Sunday School and would help others anyway that she could. She volunteered at the local schools and would bake cookies for everyone. Velma loved to fish, but most of all loved her Lord and Savior, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her four sons, Jimmy Anderson and wife Debbie of Lake Charles, Gary Anderson and wife Glenda of Westlake, Danny Anderson and wife Sharon of Westlake, Wally Anderson and wife Sharon of Westlake; one brother, David Stacy and wife Lydia of Marietta, Ga.; two sisters, Lois Schroeder of Edmond, Okla., Betty Bergeron of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Velma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Anderson; her parents; one brother, Clifford Stacy; and one sister, Mary Stacy.
A private family service will be held for Mrs. Velma at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, with Andy Thomas and Grant Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in American Press on Mar. 20, 2020
