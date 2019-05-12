Velma Rogers "Kato" Picou, age 93, of Cameron, La., passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Velma was born Jan. 16, 1926, in Cameron, La.

Velma was a longtime member of Our Lady Star of Sea Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Alter Society, Church Choir, Ladies Auxiliary, Eucharist Minister, Papal Medal Benemrenti of the Diocese of Lake Charles. She was also a volunteer and Board Member for the Council of Aging, and a host for the visiting queens for the Fur and Wildlife Festival and hosted the Audubon Society for many years. Velma loved quilting, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, find a word puzzles, traveling, and fishing. She especially loved spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-three years, Hayes P. Picou Sr.; parents, Theodore "Dewey" Rogers and Ada Peshoff Rogers; two sisters, Ruby Hebert and Beatrice Richard Savoie; a brother, Charles "Buster" Rogers; granddaughter, Soundra Lee Conner; and several nieces and nephews.

Those left behind to cherish her memory four children, Brenda Conner and husband John of Dry Creek, La., Ramona "Suggie" Benoit and husband Ronnie Dean of Iowa, Hayes "Pete" Picou Jr. and wife Mary of Lake Charles, and Ronnie "Deannie Bug" Picou and wife Sharon of Grand Lake; ten grandchildren, Sheila Conner, Donna Kay Quinn, Myron Dean Picou, April Simoneaux, Trey Picou, Adrienne Picou, Rodney Benoit, Michael Duhon, Ashley Picou and Jameson Picou; seventeen great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Our Lady Star of Sea Catholic Church in Cameron, La. Burial will follow in the Our Lady Star of Sea Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 - 9 p.m. Sunday with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Velma's family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Grand Cove Nursing Home, and Christus St. Patrick Hospice.