Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
1927 - 2019
Velma T Dugar Obituary
On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family, Velma Dugar, 92, implored the Lord to transition her from her earthly mortality to heavenly immortality. He did, and she entered the pearly gates of Heaven at 5:55 p.m.
Mrs. Dugar was born on Sept. 15, 1927, in Opelousas, La. She attended St. Mary's Academy in New Orleans and graduated from Holy Ghost Catholic High School in Opelousas, La. After moving to Lake Charles, Mrs. Dugar graduated from Dunbar Lezine Business College in 1945. She also worked at Chennault Air Force Base, where she met her husband, Raymond. After marrying Raymond, four children were born, Michael, Phyllis, Hugh and Jeffery. She was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, where she proudly served as one of the first lay lectors.
Mrs. Dugar worked for many years at Lighthouse Life Insurance Company. She was a member of the Doretha A. Combre Business and Professional Womens' Club and the Silhouettes Civic and Social Club.
She was known to many as "Ms. Velma," "Ma Ma," "the food police," or simply "Ma." She was also known to her family and friends as an excellent provider and outstanding cook, who perfected any dish she created.
Her life was enormously enriched by the love she had for her extended family, the Warren H. Combre family, the J.C. Syas family, and the L.C. Breda family. This love and connection was exceeded only by the immeasurable love she had for her immediate family.
Ms. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her son, Michael; her parents, Arthur and Eva Dartez; and her brother James. Her only surviving sibling at the time of her death, Andrew Harold Dartez, joined her in their heavenly home twelve hours later. She is survived by one daughter, Phyllis Thibodeaux (Gene); sons, Hugh A. (Huey) Dugar of Lake Charles, La., and Jeffery Dugar (Judith) of New Orleans, La.; granddaughter, Danica Royster of Washington, D.C.; grandson, Jared of New Orleans, La.; two great-grandchildren, Devin Royster and Danice Rosario of Washington D.C.; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the Direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 10, 2019
