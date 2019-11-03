Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Whittington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Marie "Nana" Whittington


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Marie "Nana" Whittington Obituary
Vera Marie "Nana" Whittington, 99 years old, resident of Sulphur, La., since April 1968. Heaven became a richer place on Oct. 31, 2019.
Vera was born on July 21, 1920, in Corum County, Okla. She was the youngest of 10 children. Raised in central Oklahoma by the family of Patrick D. Gallagher and Minnie Ola Gallagher. Married to Norman L. Whittington in 1938 at Comanche, Okla., resided in Lindsay, Okla., until 1964. Moved to Sour Lake, Texas, and lived there until 1968. She worked as a homemaker, serving the Lord in her everyday life, setting an example of love and kindness to anyone she met. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Sulphur, La.
Respected by all friends and unconditionally loved by family, she will be greatly missed. Even thou the family has lost a loved member and matriarch of the family, she finally gets to be with the man she fell in love with and lived with until his death in 1978. What a reunion this was.
Preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lee Whittington; her parents; three brothers; six sisters; and a son-in-law, Ray Paul Roy.
She is survived by two daughters, Norma Darlene Brister and husband, Charles of Arlington, Texas, and Susan A. Roy, of Fairhope, Ala.; one son, David M. Whittington and wife, Pam of Sulphur, La.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited for visitation from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, with visitation resuming beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. until time of service at 11 a.m., all at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. She will be laid to rest with a graveside service in Duncan, Okla., next to her late husband.
Published in American Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -