Vera Marie "Nana" Whittington, 99 years old, resident of Sulphur, La., since April 1968. Heaven became a richer place on Oct. 31, 2019.
Vera was born on July 21, 1920, in Corum County, Okla. She was the youngest of 10 children. Raised in central Oklahoma by the family of Patrick D. Gallagher and Minnie Ola Gallagher. Married to Norman L. Whittington in 1938 at Comanche, Okla., resided in Lindsay, Okla., until 1964. Moved to Sour Lake, Texas, and lived there until 1968. She worked as a homemaker, serving the Lord in her everyday life, setting an example of love and kindness to anyone she met. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Sulphur, La.
Respected by all friends and unconditionally loved by family, she will be greatly missed. Even thou the family has lost a loved member and matriarch of the family, she finally gets to be with the man she fell in love with and lived with until his death in 1978. What a reunion this was.
Preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lee Whittington; her parents; three brothers; six sisters; and a son-in-law, Ray Paul Roy.
She is survived by two daughters, Norma Darlene Brister and husband, Charles of Arlington, Texas, and Susan A. Roy, of Fairhope, Ala.; one son, David M. Whittington and wife, Pam of Sulphur, La.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited for visitation from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, with visitation resuming beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. until time of service at 11 a.m., all at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. She will be laid to rest with a graveside service in Duncan, Okla., next to her late husband.
Published in American Press on Nov. 3, 2019