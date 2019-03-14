Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA
Verdie Louise Daigle Obituary
Verdie Louise Daigle, 92, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in a local hospice.
She was a native of Welsh and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 60 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and her pride and joy was her grandchildren. Verdie enjoyed crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, weekend road trips, and shopping.
Survivors include her children, Larry E. Daigle and Virginia O'Quinn and husband, Johnny, all of Sulphur; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and eleven great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonce A. Daigle; her son, Herman W. Daigle; her parents, Ovey and Mathilda LeBlanc; and seven brothers.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Deacon Patrick Lapoint will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday with a Cursillo Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 14, 2019
