Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Verla Mae Stroderd Obituary
Verla Mae Stroderd, 92, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in a local care center.
She was a native of Iota, and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 70 years. Verla enjoyed taking care of her family and had previously enjoyed going camping with her husband.
Survivors include her children, Wayne Stroderd and wife Donna, and Phyllis Stroderd, all of Sulphur, and Donnie Stroderd and wife Carol of Carlyss; her son-in-law, Alton Manuel of Carlyss; her brother, Elbee Lejeune of Estherwood; eight grandchildren, Lane Manuel, Clint Stroderd, Clay Stroderd, Craig Stroderd, Stephen Stroderd, Katherine "Katie" Battenfield, Blake Baccigalopi and Mark Baccigalopi; and nine great-grandchildren, Langley Marshall Manuel, Arden, Austin, Madison, Hailey, Allie, Brooke, and Luke Stroderd, and Kadence Battenfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tansy Adam Stroderd; her daughter, Marlene Manuel; siblings, Lloyd Lejeune, Yola Daigle, and Hazel Nolan; and two grandchildren, Alan Manuel and Gabrielle Manuel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. The Rev. Paul Jussen, M.S. will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Sunday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 9, 2019
