Verlin Joseph Veronie, 89, of Sulphur, La passed away on July 16, 2020 in his residence with loving family by his side.
Verlin was born on Jan. 2, 1931 to Norris and Sidonie Veronie in Basile, La. Known as Papaw, Yonk, Old Gator, and perhaps best as the "Master Chef." He dearly loved to cook for his family and friends. No family gathering went without a gumbo. His fried fish and BBQ were legendary, and only the luckiest got to take home a jar of his homemade grape jelly.
Verlin was a dedicated employee of Blume Tree Services for over 45 years. He worked his way up from a tree trimmer and retired as a Vice President. He served his country in the Louisiana Army National Guard from 1951 to 1959. He loved the outdoors, and throughout his life you could often find him fishing, hunting, and golfing with his family and friends.
His greatest pride was his family: loving wife of 37 years, Pamela Veronie; six children, Don Veronie, Roxanne Veronie Kirby, Tom Veronie, Bill Veronie, Lauren Veronie Curran, and Lance Veronie; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Claudia, granddaughter Meghan, his parents, one loving brother, and two loving sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Memorial Chapel in Sulphur, La. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial of his cremated remains will be at Mimosa Pines South.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project
or your favorite charity
.