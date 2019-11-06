|
Verna A. Baker, a native of Grand Chenier, La., and long-time resident of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2019.
Upon graduating from Grand Chenier High School in 1947, Verna pursued her lifelong passion of helping those in need and attended Lubbock School of Nursing. She excelled as an RN and was widely regarded as a leader among her peers. Verna was promoted to Director of Nursing at both Rosewood Care Center and the former Green Acres Care Center in Lake Charles. She was incredibly generous to friends, family and staff alike throughout her life. Verna took pride in using her Christmas bonus each year to buy gifts for her entire staff.
Verna was a strong-willed, independent woman with a beautiful zest for life, an infectious laugh and sense of humor, and a boundless love for all forms of life. Verna was a loving and adoring mother, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Placede and Cecile Kershaw Miller.
Verna's memory will be perpetually cherished and celebrated by her son, Lynn Joseph Baker and his wife Dee Dupre Baker of Lake Charles; her grandson, Justin Joseph Baker of New Orleans; her granddaughter, Samantha Jean Baker; and several of her cousins in Southwest Louisiana.
A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. The Rev. June Tipton will officiate Ms. Baker's memorial service at 6 p.m. Private burial of her cremated remains will take place at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.
Published in American Press on Nov. 6, 2019