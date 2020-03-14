|
Verna Ann Fruge Bourgeois, 93, of Lake Charles, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Bourgeois was born in Eunice, La., to Oline Marie Courville and Artemon Fruge. She worked on the family farm during the Great Depression picking cotton. She lost her mother when she was only 18 years old. With a guitar on her hip and a handful of love letters, she married an Army GI, Nelson Bourgeois in 1944. They were married for 73 years, and were blessed with a full life, four children and a home full of beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
While her husband was serving in World War II, Mrs. Bourgeois assisted with various activities to support the military and their families back home. She was a woman of many talents, sharing her artistic hand as a seamstress, creating award-winning quilts, and excelling as a florist. She worked for Southland Corporation (7-11) and Kress & Co. She was a leading volunteer in the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation. She was an enthusiastic Catholic Daughter of the Our Lady Queen of Heaven Court for 29 years, being honored as Daughter of the Year in 1995. She chaired many successful fundraising projects, organized decorating committees, and planned various banquets for the Catholic Daughters court and their coordinating Knights of Columbus Council.
In their retirement, she and her husband remained active in these and many other areas – gardening, arts and crafts, Cajun French Music Association, camping, and many family activities. They enjoyed traveling and vacationing throughout the U.S. Her children and grandchildren have fond memories of her playing games with them, and coloring Easter eggs, along with her sharp sense of humor.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Robert Bourgeois of Sulphur; three daughters, Lorraine Trahan Comeaux, and Brenda Faye Hickman, both of Lake Charles, and Sue Bourgeois McCormick and her husband Mike of Dallas, Texas; two brothers, A.J. Fruge of Lake Charles, and Johnny Fruge of Oakdale, La.; one sister, Betty Josey of Vidor, Texas; one sister-in-law, Leola Fruge of Lake Charles; eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 73 years, Nelson Bourgeois; three brothers, Atlas, Jimmy and Houston Fruge; two sisters, Rose Mouton and Esther Francois; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Bourgeois; four great grandchildren, Shelbi, Alissa, Jillian and Keegan.
Our loving gratitude to her devoted caregivers, Cheryl Davis and Cynthia Edwards. And, special thanks to her Hospice nurse, Kendee Kreider for endearing guidance and attention.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, March 15, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. and a scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Charitable donations in Mrs. Bourgeois' name may be made to Catholic Daughters of America.
Published in American Press on Mar. 14, 2020