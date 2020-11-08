1/1
Verna Dee Foreman
1943 - 2020
Verna Dee Foreman, 77, of Lake Charles passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 a local hospital.
Mrs. Foreman was born in Jennings, La and lived most of her life in Texas and Lake Charles. She was a graduate of Westlake High School. She worked most of her life as a bookkeeper and proudly worked hard to provide for her family. She was a fighter and survivor. She enjoyed needle point, crochet, creating floral arrangement and activities with friends within her community. She was also a "master" of cell phone usage to its fullest potential; bells, whistles and all. Mrs. Foreman was a longtime member of Boulevard Baptist Church. She will be most remembered for love and devotion to her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Conni Weldon (Perry) Pitkin, La; one son, Kenneth "Skeeter" Trahan II (Dixie) of Myakka City, Fl, eight grandchildren, Derek Jordan of Carlyss, Leslie Kolb (Cody) of Rosepine, Cody LeBaron of Moss Bluff, Joshua Trahan (Nikki) of Lexington, Ky, Ryan Trahan (Brittani) San Diego, Ca; Hope Fields (Jordan) of Myakka City, Fl; nine great grandchildren, Randalyn, Layton and Luke Langley, Carter LeBaron, Jeremiah Trahan, Lucas and Mia Fields, Hadley and Harper Trahan and Dillon and Tyler Weldon of Pitkin; four sisters, Lori Wright (Fred) of Moss Bluff, Gail Hebert (Richard) of Lafayette, Arlene Jordan (John) of Carlyss and Marilyn Landry (Allen) of LeBleu Settlement and dear friend, Joan Roberts of Onalaska, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon LeDoux and Martha King Ott.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Lake City Baptist Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Reverend Marcus Wade will officiate. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation Monday will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue at 8 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service in the church.

Published in American Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Lake City Baptist Church
NOV
10
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Lake City Baptist Church
NOV
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lake City Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 6, 2020
She was a lovely lady and friend.
Chuck Custard
November 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ronnie/Mary Young
Friend
