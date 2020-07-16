Verna Louise Gordon Hicks, 82, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, following a courageous battle with a lengthy illness.

Born in Bunkie, La., to Henry and Lois Gordon, Mrs. Hicks enjoyed many pursuits in her teens including playing the trumpet in the school band and participating on the basketball team at Morrow High School. She married the sweetheart of her youth, Lewis G. Hicks, in 1956. A mother of five, Mrs. Hicks balanced her family and career by working nights in the emergency room so that she could attend her children's school functions during the day. She had a long career as an LPN, retiring from CalCam Emergency Room in Sulphur after more than eighteen years there.

Mrs. Hicks loved sports and was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints, the LSU Tigers, and all the teams of the many children she knew and loved. She loved music and often played the piano at church, sang in the choir and sang duets with L.G. Her favorite thing to sing, however, was lullabies to her grandchildren. The highlight of her musical career was starring in the music video, Ain't No Short Way Home with the Oak Ridge Boys. She loved to travel. She visited Mexico, Europe, Brazil, Hawaii, Iceland, Canada, and most of the United States. Mrs. Hicks served the Lord faithfully as a pastor's wife and finished her church service as a devoted member at First Baptist Church, Longville. At FBC-Longville, she enjoyed her Sunday School Class, her membership in the Jolly Elders, and participating in the Helping Hands Ministry. She frequently played Spinners with her friends and attended L.I.F.T meetings. One of her favorite things to do was to shop, most especially, to shop for others. She loved Secret Santa, gift exchanges, and holidays.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ricci Hicks and wife Kimberly, of Longville, La., Rebecca Hammond and husband Vince of North East, Md., Patricia Wiley and husband Fred of Longville, La., Alisa Lowrey of Hattiesburg, Miss., and Karla Thompson and husband Alan of Mannford, Okla.; grandchildren, Kathryn Habetz (Derek), Jessica Mead, Wyatt Lowrey (Tyler), Walker Lowrey (Alex), Mykal Chapman and Andrew Hammond; and great-grandchildren, Carter and Ashley Delaine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lois Gordon; her husband of 51 years, Reverend Lewis Hicks; and her sister, Delaine Gordon.

Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff, Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5 - 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. July 17, 2020, at Longville Baptist Church, in Longville, La. The Rev. Corey Townsley will officiate. Interment will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, La.

Memorial donations may be made to the Helping Hands Ministry at Longville Baptist Church, PO Box 88, Longville, LA 70652.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for all those who have prayed and cared for their mother.

In compliance with current COVID-19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store