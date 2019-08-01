|
|
Mr. Vernell Pete, 88, of Lake Charles, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Mr. Pete was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He retired with twenty-five years of service with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and then went on to work twenty years as a Calcasieu Parish Sherriff's Office crossing guard and ten years as a custodian at Hamilton Christian Academy. He worked the last ten years alongside his wife, where again they were blessed with the presence of children. He worked hard and was a great provider. He enjoyed taking his family for an annual summer vacation: traveling, camping and visiting amusement parks throughout thirty-two states. Mr. Pete had a real passion for his lawn and keeping it in meticulous condition. He listened to Paul Harvey and KPLC 7 News every day. Mr. Pete was a man of faith and prayer with an overwhelming love and devotion to his Lord and his family. He was a member of Abundant Life and The Dwelling Place.
He leaves to honor his memory, his loving wife of sixty-two years, Marie Ursula Guillory Pete of Lake Charles; eleven children, Geralyn Marie Pete Young and husband Henry of Lake Charles, Annadean Lynette Pete Smith and husband Mark of Tempe, Ariz., Corine Annette Pete Richard of Lake Charles, Margaret Antoinette Pete Gilder and husband Ray of Spring, Texas, Vernal James Pete and wife Sylvia of Corsicana, Texas, Mark Anthony Pete and Dwayne Patrick Pete, both of Lake Charles, Gill Martin Pete and Jessi of Tarmac City, Philippines, Charles Dwayne Pete and wife Tita of Lake Charles, Desmond Joshua Pete and wife Canettra of Iowa, La., and Cedric Artegus Jeremiah Pete of Lake Charles; thirty-six grandchildren; fifty-six great-grandchildren, with two on the way; and one sister, Alma Pete Gallow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gill Virgile and Ella Simien Pete; three brothers, Clement Pete, J. "Tenig" Pete and Clarence Pete; and three sisters, Verdie Pete Prejean, Pearly May Pete Soileau and Beatrice Pete Gobert.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Kenneth Hasty will officiate. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation Friday will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 1, 2019