Vernice Lucille "Mokey" Bruney Cole, 101, died at 10:57 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in a local care facility.

"Mokey" was born March 31, 1917, in Indian Village, La., and lived most of life in Lake Charles, where she attended Central School. She was a charter member of First Pentecostal Church of Lake Charles, a member of the Busy Bees and could be found every Wednesday morning at prayer meetings. During her younger years, "Mokey" worked for Dr. Lester as his office assistant and later volunteered her time at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in the gift shop. She was an excellent seamstress and worked for various area businesses throughout the years. She was an avid reader and read her Bible numerous times each day. "Mokey" will be remembered as a great prayer warrior and devoted woman of God.

"Mokey" is survived by her daughters, Thelma Richard of Lake Charles and Gwen Fletcher and husband Kenneth of Moss Bluff; son, Ernie Allen Cole and wife Tess of Alabama; niece, Judy Conley and husband Freeman of Moss Bluff; best friend, Lori Bushnell of Moss Bluff; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Emerson Cole; parents, Matthew and Dorceline Bruney; brother, Steve W. Bruney; and son-in-law, Ronald "Casey" Richard.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church. Brother Jeffrey Ralston, Jared Grissom and Harry Sommers will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church and continue from 9 a.m. until the start of the service Tuesday.

Donations can be made in Mrs. Cole's memory to Kidz Zone, 320 Bunker Road, Lake Charles, LA 70615.