Vernie "Bonny" Guillory Sr., 83, was born on Sept. 4, 1936, in Lake Charles, La., and moved to Baton Rouge in 1963. Bonny owned many businesses, including Guillory's Paint and Body Shop for 36+ years and Capital City Auto Auction. He gained his wings on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, after dying from natural causes. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Lyles Guillory. His children, Renee Guillory Godley, Vernie "Brother" Guillory Jr., Michelle Guillory, and Eric Guillory. His grandchildren, Amber Hoffmann, wife of Brian Hoffmann, Courtney Thaxton, Meagan Melancon, Logan Guillory, and Ryan Guillory. His great-grandkids, Brooklyn, Kinsley, Paxton, Karsyn, Rowyn, and Bonnie Marie. He was preceded in death by his parents; Issac and Hazel Guillory of Lake Charles and his five brothers, Dallas, Alan, Horace, "LD" and Harry Guillory. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Ourso Funeral Home, 13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA 70737 from 4-6 p.m.with a memorial at 6 p.m.

