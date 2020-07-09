1/1
Vernita Doucet Thibeaux
1941 - 2020
WELSH – Vernita Doucet Thibeaux, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Vernita was born in Eunice January 22, 1941 to the late Percy and Rosa Mae (Dardeau) Doucet.
Vernita married Lucas Wayne Thibeaux on Jan. 10, 1959 and together they enjoyed camping and going to the casino. She loved being with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Lucas Dwayne Thibeaux (Tracie) of Houma, Joseph Golden Lynn Thibeaux of Moss Bluff, Dalton Joseph Thibeaux of Lake Charles, Chad Anthony Thibeaux (Stephanie) of Bell City, Bridget Rachelle Cormier of Moss Bluff, Jason Paul Thibeaux of Lake Charles and Shawn Dale Thibeaux of Pitkin; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Hamolka (Pye) of Lake Charles.
Vernita is preceded in death by her husband, Lucas Thibeaux; her parents; siblings, Al Doucet, Gwen Morrison, Pete Doucet.
Funeral services will be held in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Rev. Roland Vaughn, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home. Visitation is Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and continues Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Published in American Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Johnson & Brown Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Johnson & Brown Funeral Home
